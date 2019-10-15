Brokers Set Expectations for Covetrus Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) – G.Research reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Covetrus in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 11th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.25.

CVET has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on Covetrus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Covetrus from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of CVET opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $43.83.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Erin Powers Brennan purchased 1,684 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $25,091.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

