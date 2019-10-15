Brokers Offer Predictions for Sleep Number Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Sleep Number in a research note issued on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.30 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 66.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNBR. ValuEngine cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $46.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $52.08.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 16.6% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.