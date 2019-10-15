Brokers Offer Predictions for PennyMac Financial Services Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) – Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $302.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.80 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 9.76%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PFSI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.38.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $314,400.00. Also, Chairman Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $1,381,950.00. Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,600 in the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 8.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,080,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,860,000 after acquiring an additional 472,076 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 25.6% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,071,000 after acquiring an additional 193,700 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 459,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 21.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,139,000 after acquiring an additional 71,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.