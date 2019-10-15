Brokers Offer Predictions for Cabot Oil & Gas Co.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Thursday, October 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ FY2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

COG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.48.

Shares of COG opened at $17.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.70. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 50.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 60,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,688 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rhys J. Best acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan O. Dinges acquired 16,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $272,771.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,539,713.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 53,255 shares of company stock worth $895,416 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

