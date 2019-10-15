Brokerages Set Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Price Target at $7.31

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTRH. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Waitr in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark dropped their price target on Waitr from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price target on Waitr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Waitr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Get Waitr alerts:

Shares of WTRH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. Waitr has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $82.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waitr will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waitr news, Director Tilman J. Fertitta acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $1,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Joseph Stough acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,094,000 shares of company stock worth $1,567,050 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waitr by 821.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Waitr during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in Waitr during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waitr during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.