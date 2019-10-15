Brokerages Set Rhoen Klinikum AG (ETR:RHK) PT at €21.96

Rhoen Klinikum AG (ETR:RHK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €21.96 ($25.53).

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHK. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Independent Research set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.20 ($30.47) target price on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of Rhoen Klinikum stock opened at €20.15 ($23.43) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 26.03. Rhoen Klinikum has a 12 month low of €18.90 ($21.98) and a 12 month high of €27.40 ($31.86). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.44.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurology, oncology, pulmonology, orthopedic, accident surgery; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

