Brokerages Set Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Price Target at $6.79

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.79.

NLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Nautilus from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital upgraded Nautilus from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director M Carl Johnson III acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus by 0.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Nautilus by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 58.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.28. 1,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,163. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Nautilus will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

