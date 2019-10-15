Brokerages Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target at $277.00

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.00.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,435. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Intuit has a 52-week low of $182.61 and a 52-week high of $295.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 6,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,962,505.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,224.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.74, for a total value of $726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.