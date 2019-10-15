Brokerages Set Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Price Target at $31.00

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

BSAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 301.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 85.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 17.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSAC traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,999. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $646.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

