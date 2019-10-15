Brokerages Set Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Target Price at $7.75

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $113,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,784.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 37,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 17,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,514. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $895.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

