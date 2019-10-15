Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) will report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.57. US Foods reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.63%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on US Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on US Foods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in US Foods by 11.2% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,865,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,117,000 after buying an additional 1,702,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,268,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,547,000 after buying an additional 25,002 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in US Foods by 4.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,347,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,500,000 after buying an additional 380,511 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in US Foods by 8.8% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,772,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,175,000 after buying an additional 547,512 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in US Foods by 4.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,704,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,979,000 after buying an additional 268,974 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average is $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. US Foods has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

