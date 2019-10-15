Brokerages Expect TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) will announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. TE Connectivity posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cross Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.07.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 22,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $2,061,024.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 65,650 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $6,141,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,841.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,500 shares of company stock worth $23,737,285 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,426,234,000 after buying an additional 86,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,809,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,610,001,000 after buying an additional 698,506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,659,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,404,121,000 after buying an additional 953,793 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,214,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $786,815,000 after buying an additional 310,824 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,526,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $529,303,000 after buying an additional 241,616 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.02. 959,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $97.99.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

