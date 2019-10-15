Brokerages Expect Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) to report $27.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.24 million and the highest is $28.09 million. Inspired Entertainment posted sales of $35.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $126.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.18 million to $135.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $189.04 million, with estimates ranging from $140.84 million to $237.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million.

Several research firms have commented on INSE. ValuEngine raised Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

