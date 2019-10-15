Brokerages Anticipate Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livongo Health’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Livongo Health will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Livongo Health.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $40.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Livongo Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

In other news, Director Hemant Taneja bought 2,678,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ab (Publ) Kinnevik bought 3,141,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,970,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,826,366 shares of company stock worth $162,980,808 over the last quarter.

LVGO traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 952,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,914. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.83. Livongo Health has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $45.68.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livongo Health (LVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.