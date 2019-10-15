Brokerages Anticipate Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.36. Extended Stay America posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Extended Stay America.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.12 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAY. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extended Stay America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $17.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,346.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Halkyard purchased 10,000 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAY. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 158,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.66. 14,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,687. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extended Stay America (STAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.