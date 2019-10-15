Brokerages Anticipate Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Agilent Technologies posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 21.06%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $314,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,226.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,909,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,635 shares of company stock worth $2,507,293 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 478.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,230,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634,621 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,354 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,234 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,910,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 20.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,928,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,146,000 after acquiring an additional 840,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $82.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

