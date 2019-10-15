Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Receives Hold Rating from Barclays

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

BRX opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.24). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

