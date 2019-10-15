British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV) fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64.50 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.87), 19,771 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 530% from the average session volume of 3,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.30 ($0.92).

The firm has a market cap of $95.05 million and a P/E ratio of 11.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.91.

British Smaller Companies VCT Company Profile (LON:BSV)

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is making long term equity and loan investments, mainly in unquoted businesses. The Company’s objective is to provide investors with long-term tax free dividend yield while seeking to maintain the capital value of their investment, and maintain the Company’s status as a venture capital trust.

