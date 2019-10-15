Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.02. The company had a trading volume of 296,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,084,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $59.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

