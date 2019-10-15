Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 11,047 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 928,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,047 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $51,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,228,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,185,000 after buying an additional 57,928 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,623,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,547 shares of company stock worth $2,862,231 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.95. 291,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,279,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

