Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 9,541 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 780,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Novartis were worth $67,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,255,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,697,000 after acquiring an additional 430,876 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Novartis by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $971,000. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.71. 807,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,441. Novartis AG has a one year low of $72.19 and a one year high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $198.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Argus lifted their target price on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.29.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

