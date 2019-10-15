Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report issued on Thursday, October 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

MNRL has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $18.98 on Monday. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.73 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $820,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $10,600,000. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $275,554,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $6,438,000. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

