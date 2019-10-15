Bridgeworth LLC Sells 342 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.06. The stock had a trading volume of 373,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,182. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $124.85 and a 1 year high of $170.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.35.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.3854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1%.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.