Bridgeworth LLC Sells 193 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CSX by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 889,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,579,000 after purchasing an additional 544,542 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CSX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,276,000 after purchasing an additional 83,296 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in CSX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 66,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.17. 2,690,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,784,016. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $58.47 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on CSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CSX from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.82.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

