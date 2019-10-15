Bridgeworth LLC Has $35.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 13.4% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.51. 1,791,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,525. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $214.83 and a one year high of $277.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.91.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.3014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.