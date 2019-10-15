Bridgeworth LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,288 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.24.

