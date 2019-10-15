Bridgeworth LLC Acquires New Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in General Motors by 101.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in General Motors by 253.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 90.9% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $668,853.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 375,944 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,038. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Nomura set a $38.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,715,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,751,897. General Motors has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.