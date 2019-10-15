Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Short Interest Down 9.0% in September

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 499,400 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the August 30th total of 548,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:BDGE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.50. 2,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bridge Bancorp has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, major shareholder Nathan Lindenbaum bought 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $105,245.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,007.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph J. Santoro sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $48,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,979.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDGE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $403,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 42.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDGE. ValuEngine raised Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

