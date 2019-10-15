Brett Boklaschuk Sells 11,600 Shares of Journey Energy Inc (TSE:JOY) Stock

Journey Energy Inc (TSE:JOY) insider Brett Boklaschuk sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.19, for a total transaction of C$25,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$197,108.76.

JOY stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.15. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,413. Journey Energy Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.64 and a 52 week high of C$3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.48, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Journey Energy Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, GMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Journey Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its principal cash generating units comprise Matziwin, Skiff, and Gilby Duvernay properties. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.