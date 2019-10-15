Braemar Hotels & Resorts Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $118.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHR. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $290.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $14.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

In other news, insider Mark Nunneley purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 29,825 shares of company stock valued at $244,744 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 84.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 39.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 21.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 118,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

