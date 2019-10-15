BP (LON:BP) Given a GBX 730 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on BP (LON:BP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BP. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. BP has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 637.67 ($8.33).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 490.15 ($6.40) on Monday. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 5.08 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.62). The company has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion and a PE ratio of 11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 504.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 533.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 63 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 505 ($6.60) per share, with a total value of £318.15 ($415.72). Insiders bought 186 shares of company stock valued at $93,864 in the last three months.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

