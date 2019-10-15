BP (LON:BP) Given a GBX 605 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 605 ($7.91) price objective on BP (LON:BP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 680 ($8.89) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 637.67 ($8.33).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP opened at GBX 490.85 ($6.41) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 5.08 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.62). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 504.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 533.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 505 ($6.60) per share, for a total transaction of £318.15 ($415.72). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 186 shares of company stock worth $93,864.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.