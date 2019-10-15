Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Biogen accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 71.0% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 32.7% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $244.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.09.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $225.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.13 and its 200-day moving average is $231.28. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $344.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. Biogen’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

