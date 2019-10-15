Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $3.74 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays raised Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,493,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average is $80.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.