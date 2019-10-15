Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $7.08 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,345 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.2% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,538,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,492,287 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $348,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 59,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

INTC traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,039,618. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $230.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. Intel’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.