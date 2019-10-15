Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Popular by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Popular by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 408,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,874 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.27. 12,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,576. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.20. Popular Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $614.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.22 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BPOP. ValuEngine lowered Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

