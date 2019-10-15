Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,538 Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.85. The stock had a trading volume of 48,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,950. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.56 and a twelve month high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALXN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. William Blair began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.76.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

