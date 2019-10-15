Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,288,000 after buying an additional 9,094,586 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,740,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,552,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,193 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 298.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,418,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,191.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $821,299 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Mizuho set a $88.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

Shares of GILD opened at $64.82 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.35.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

