Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.85 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,160 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 1,753.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,448,008 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,531,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,848,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,931 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3,058.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $104,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,501 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,691,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $512,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Cowen set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America set a $65.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.39.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

