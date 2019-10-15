Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Short Interest Update

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the August 30th total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. First Command Bank increased its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 9,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Summit X LLC increased its position in Boeing by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its position in Boeing by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 12,109 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Boeing from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.10.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $370.96. 2,790,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,330,420. The stock has a market cap of $210.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $372.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

