bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT Lowered to $104.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLUE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $191.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised bluebird bio from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group raised bluebird bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.31.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $88.78 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.63.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.13 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 1,158.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -13.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $99,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,280.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Davidson sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $206,329.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,138.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,460 shares of company stock worth $593,836. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.