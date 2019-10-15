BLAST Price Hits $0.0011 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, BLAST has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BLAST has a market cap of $58,489.00 and $3.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005555 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 53,440,613 coins and its circulating supply is 53,440,626 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

