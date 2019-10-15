Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) PT Set at $53.00 by Barclays

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) has been given a $53.00 target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Blackstone Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. S&P Equity Research lowered Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

NYSE BX traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. 7,110,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,562,990. Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 64,708 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $337,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,250.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 694,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,544 and have sold 9,161,966 shares valued at $300,689,747. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

