BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Receiving Very Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) has trended very negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BlackRock earned a media sentiment score of -3.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the asset manager an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

BLK stock traded up $10.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $444.45. 822,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $360.79 and a 1 year high of $487.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.08. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 27.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $553.00 to $547.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.60.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

