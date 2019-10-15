BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,326,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,387,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $25,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 141.6% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 7.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 1,167.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 25,715 shares in the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BBA Icatu Securities raised shares of BRF from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup cut shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BRF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

BRF stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. BRF had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

