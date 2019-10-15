BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,264 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Equity BancShares worth $26,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 27.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 7.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 8.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equity BancShares Inc has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity BancShares Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.