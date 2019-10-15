BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 44.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 58,905 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 83,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $6,981,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 566,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,774,000 after buying an additional 331,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,832.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 237,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,446,000 after buying an additional 225,435 shares during the last quarter.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BJRI. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $50.00 price target on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

In related news, CEO Greg Trojan acquired 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $474,048.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gerald W. Deitchle acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.81 per share, with a total value of $101,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $736.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $301.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.