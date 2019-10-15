BitNewChain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $96.00 (BTN)

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. BitNewChain has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and $96.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitNewChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, BitNewChain has traded 132.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00635149 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004273 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002126 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About BitNewChain

BitNewChain (BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official website is www.btn.org . BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNewChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitNewChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

