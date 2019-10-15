BitGuild PLAT Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $30,443.00 and $31,911.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00224738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.01093456 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00029127 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00090054 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

