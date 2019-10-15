Bitcoin Gold Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.16 or 0.00099489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Exrates, Altcoin Trader and Trade Satoshi. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $142.99 million and $13.13 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00450272 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00042829 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002454 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001441 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CEX.IO, HitBTC, Binance, Bitsane, Coinnest, Braziliex, Korbit, Zebpay, Sistemkoin, Coinone, Trade Satoshi, DSX, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, Altcoin Trader, TDAX, Exrates, Kucoin, Huobi, Bleutrade, Instant Bitex, OKEx, Exmo, Crex24, Indodax, BitFlip, Upbit, Graviex, Bitlish, SouthXchange, Bithumb, QuadrigaCX, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Bitinka, C2CX, YoBit, Ovis, BitMarket, Negocie Coins, BitBay, Bitfinex and Koineks. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

